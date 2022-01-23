Over 14 lakh get the shot at 19th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department vaccinated 14.29 lakh people in the 19th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp held on Saturday. Of the 14,29,736 people who got vaccinated, 3,68,797 received the first dose and 10,27,810 received the second dose, according to data from the department.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected vaccination camps in Chennai and encouraged people to get inoculated. After the 19th mega vaccination camp, 89.06 per cent of people have received the first dose and 66.80 per cent received the second dose.

In the last 18 mega vaccination camps, the State vaccinated over 9 crore people. There will be no vaccination drive in the State on Sunday, a press release said. Vaccination camps were held for 18 consecutive weeks, and there was no camp last week due to Pongal.

"In Chennai, 94.19 per cent of people have received the first dose and 74.11 per cent received the second dose. As many as 1,600 vaccination camps were held in Chennai alone on Saturday," said the health minister.

When asked about the use of fake vaccination certificates, he said people should not buy such documents but instead get vaccinated as the government has taken numerous efforts to arrange vaccination camps.

Talking about the rise in COVID cases in several districts, including Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Thirupathur and Tiruvallur, he said it was anticipated since many people travelled to rural areas during the Pongal holidays.