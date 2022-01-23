Seven crore passengers took buses for Pongal in Tamil Nadu, transport bodies netted Rs 138.07 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Transport Minister RS Raja Kannappan on Saturday said that during the recent Pongal holidays, about seven crore people travelled across Tamil Nadu, due to which State-owned transport corporations netted Rs 138.07 crore.

This year, 1,271 regular buses were operated over an average distance of 13 km and about 1.07 crore more people travelled than during the 2021 Pongal holidays, the minister said in a statement here.

On January 11, 12 and 13, on an average, 18,232 regular buses and 1,514 special buses were operated across Tamil Nadu, transporting 3.22 crore passengers and covering 2.57 lakh km. Through this, State-owned transport corporations netted Rs 65.58 crore.

During the Pongal holidays this year, 1,231 regular and 201 special buses were operated over 28 lakh km, and 96 lakh more passengers travelled than during the holidays last year. Through this, Rs 3.50 crore was earned, the minister said in a release here.

After Pongal, on January 15, 17, 18 and 19, an average of 17,164 regular buses were operated over 2.94 lakh km, transporting 3.80 crore people, and fetching the transport corporations Rs 72.49 crore.

More travellers this year

