STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates Rs 671 crore-worth civic projects

He also laid the foundation stone for 900 multi-storey tenements of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Corporation, to be built at a cost of Rs 130.20 crore at Kalanivasal in Sivaganga district.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated 17 projects of the Municipal Administration Department, completed at a total cost of Rs 671.15 crore, and laid the foundation stone for five new projects to be implemented at a cost of Rs 8.93 crore, through video-conference from the Secretariat.

He also laid the foundation stone for 900 multi-storey tenements of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Corporation, to be built at a cost of Rs 130.20 crore at Kalanivasal in Sivaganga district.

The inaugurated projects include combined drinking water projects in Tiruppur, Karur, Coimbatore and Krishnagiri; a drinking water improvement project for Namakkal; underground sewerage projects in Tiruchy, Erode and Thanjavur, a sewerage water treatment plant, parks, and upgraded tanks in Thoothukudi.

An official release here said the multi-storey tenements at Kalanivasal will come up on 11 acres and would have rainwater harvesting structures, a park, compound wall, stormwater drains, community hall, library, parking lot, open market, gym, and a bus terminus. These tenements would be allocated to families living in hutments near watercourses in Karaikudi municipality.

The chief minister also inaugurated offices for the DVAC in six districts - Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengalpattu, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai. These buildings have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 2.93 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin TN civic projects Tamil Nadu projects Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Corporation Sivaganga district
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp