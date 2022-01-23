Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inaugurates Rs 671 crore-worth civic projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated 17 projects of the Municipal Administration Department, completed at a total cost of Rs 671.15 crore, and laid the foundation stone for five new projects to be implemented at a cost of Rs 8.93 crore, through video-conference from the Secretariat.

He also laid the foundation stone for 900 multi-storey tenements of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Corporation, to be built at a cost of Rs 130.20 crore at Kalanivasal in Sivaganga district.

The inaugurated projects include combined drinking water projects in Tiruppur, Karur, Coimbatore and Krishnagiri; a drinking water improvement project for Namakkal; underground sewerage projects in Tiruchy, Erode and Thanjavur, a sewerage water treatment plant, parks, and upgraded tanks in Thoothukudi.

An official release here said the multi-storey tenements at Kalanivasal will come up on 11 acres and would have rainwater harvesting structures, a park, compound wall, stormwater drains, community hall, library, parking lot, open market, gym, and a bus terminus. These tenements would be allocated to families living in hutments near watercourses in Karaikudi municipality.

The chief minister also inaugurated offices for the DVAC in six districts - Kallakurichi, Tenkasi, Chengalpattu, Tirupathur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai. These buildings have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 2.93 crore.