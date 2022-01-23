STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Underpasses, sensors to help avert jumbo deaths on tracks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

An inter-departmental committee formed to look into the issue has submitted a proposal for two underpasses.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image of wild elephant used for representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To avoid elephant deaths on railway tracks, the Railways has proposed underpasses and solar fences with thermal and infrared sensor technology between Palakkad and Podanur railway stations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

This was explained in a report filed before a division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathiskumar on Friday. The Railways' counsel PT Ramkumar submitted the report on behalf of the Palakkad Railway Division.

An inter-departmental committee formed to look into the issue has submitted a proposal for two underpasses. The panel has representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Railways, and Forest department from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The proposal, estimated to cost Rs 7.49 crore, has been forwarded to the Railway Board.

Ramps have been built in the Ettimadai-Walayar section in TN so elephants can avoid the railway tracks, and solar lights will be installed near the ramps so loco pilots will have better visibility. A few more such facilities are to come up in the elephant corridor. Solar fences will be set up in more places in TN, the report said.

The Railways said the audio alarm system (with the sound of honey bees) between Kanjikode and Walayar has effectively kept elephants away. Now, two more alarms (with sounds of honey bees and tigers) have been installed at a cost of Rs 2 lakh. Besides, an Intrusion Deduction System, to identify heavy objects near the tracks, will be set up, the report said.

