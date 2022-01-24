STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

24 monkeys found dead in Tiruchy village

At least 24 monkeys, including six female monkeys, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Nedungur village in Tiruchy district on Sunday.  

Published: 24th January 2022 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  At least 24 monkeys, including six female monkeys, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at Nedungur village in Tiruchy district on Sunday. While the cause of death can be conclusively established only after a postmortem, forest department officials said the monkeys could have been poisoned and dumped at the spot. 

A senior forest official said, “Although there are monkeys in nearby reserve forest areas, it is unlikely that all the dead monkeys are from the same area.” Officials also pointed out that the dead simians did not bear any visible injuries on their bodies. The possibility of poisoning is high. All the monkeys were found dead in one area.  We are looking at all possibilities, they added. 

It may be noted that the poisoning of wild animals, including peacocks, wild boars and monkeys, is a usual practice by farmers to stop animals from damaging their crops. With the samba harvest season around the corner, death of 24 monkeys at a single location has raised concerns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monkeys mysterious circumstances
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp