600 volunteers join hands to monitor and help home-quarantined in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A group of volunteers under the banner C4TN (Coimbatore for Tamil Nadu) is extending support to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to monitor and assist home-quarantined Covid-19 patients.

CCMC recently roped in volunteers to contact patients in home-isolation every day and get health updates. Sources said currently, there are over 8,000 patients in home quarantine in the city limits. CGS Manion, the founder of C4TN, said nearly 600 volunteers have been tasked to contact the patients and ask a set of 23 predefined questions on clinical parameters.

Manion added, “The corporation would share with us the daily list of Covid patients. We then distribute it to volunteers. Based on the call, it would be known whether the patient needs medical intervention. For this, a colour coding like red, yellow, or green would be projected once the patient answers all the 23 questions. If it’s red, then the details would be immediately shared to the concerned ward level health official.”

He said a similar initiative was worked out during the second wave, adding that the volunteers would contact the patients throughout their quarantine period. “By differentiating the patients based on health conditions, the doctors would provide hassle-free medical attention. The contact number of the volunteers would not be given to patients for security purposes. The patients would be asked to reach out to the war room run by CCMC if they need any assistance,” he added. Meanwhile, the health department has authorised the portal run by Namma Kovai Forum to publish the RT-PCR test results.