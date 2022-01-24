Active cases top 2 lakh in TN, but new infections on decline

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu, which crossed the two-lakh active Covid-19 cases mark on Sunday, has reported a decline in fresh daily cases. Health Minister Ma Subramanian said it is a “relief”, and that complete lockdowns may not be required if the trend continues.

The number of active cases in the third wave touched the two-lakh mark in 25 days but the death rate has been low compared to the second wave. Speaking to reporters, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said according to experts, cases will come down in the second or third week of February. So, reopening schools now won’t be the right thing, he said.

The daily fresh cases started rising from December 29 and on Sunday, the number touched 2,00,954. But 30,580 cases were recorded on Sunday, which is 164 fewer than the previous day. The number of active cases increased to 3,13,048 on May 27, highest in the second wave. The State is now better prepared even if active cases rise above three lakh.

Occupancy of beds, oxygen consumption remain low

Compar ompar ed to the second wave, the bed occupancy is low now as many are in home isolation and don’t require hospital care. On May 27, when TN had 3.13 lakh active cases, 72,736 of the 89,187 beds in designated Covid hospitals and health centres were occupied (81.5 pc). The State has increased its bed strength to 76,471 and enhanced oxygen storage capacity to around 1,800 metric tonnes.

Speaking to TNIE, the Health Secretary said there is no need to panic now. Though TN has 1.94 lakh active cases, its bed occupancy is only 9 per cent. Oxygen consumption, which was 530 metric tonne per day during the peak of the second wave is around 120 metric tonne now.

Of the total active cases in TN, only 12,134 are in hospitals; 6,000 are in non-oxygen beds; 4,000 are in oxygen beds and the rest are in ICU wards. The death rate is also on a decline. One in 1,000 are succumbing to Covid now, said Radhakrishnan. “Now, we are focusing more on hospitalisation, occupancy of oxygen beds, and vaccination of the elderly,” the Health Secretary said.

On December 27, Chennai’s test positivity rate was less than one per cent. It became 30 per cent on January 15, but has now come down to around 23 per cent. In five of the city’s zones, the weekly average of cases has come down. In three, it is static, but in the other seven, it is rising.

The number of zones where cases are rising, however, is coming down, Radhakrishnan added. Among the deaths reported now, 12 per cent were partially vaccinated and 68 per cent unvaccinated. Also, 92 per cent are above 50 years, and 93.6 per cent had comorbidities. In Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruppur districts, cases are on the decline, said the Health Secretary.

10% need hosp care

Chennai: Less than 10 per cent of Covid patients admitted to Chennai Corporation’s major Covid Care Centres needed hospital care, according to corporation data. Patients with mild to moderate symptoms did not require hospital attention as symptoms didn’t worsen | P2