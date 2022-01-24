Parents of Thanjavur girl record statement in court

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The father and stepmother of the schoolgirl, who died by suicide in Thanjavur last week, presented their statements before a judicial magistrate, following the directions from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The statements were presented before the Judicial Magistrate III Judge C Bharathi on Thanjavur integrated court campus on Sunday. The deceased girl, a native of Ariyalur, was a Class 12 student at a school in Michaelpatti near Thirukkattupalli.

She died by suicide on January 19 following which the Thanjavur police arrested hostel warden Sahayamary for allegedly abetting the suicide. Demanding investigation into the case, the girl’s family members staged protests refusing to accept the body from the hospital. Later, the girl’s father moved the HC seeking CB-CID intervention or an independent investigation.

On Saturday, Justice GR Swaminathan directed the Principal District Judge to nominate a judicial magistrate to record parents’ statement on Sunday.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).