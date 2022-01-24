SC woman as Mayor of Chennai: Yet another DMK political masterstroke?

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: The DMK government’s decision to reserve the Chennai Mayor post for Scheduled Caste women is seen as a politically-significant move that could influence SC and women voters. Concerned by the move, a few AIADMK leaders lamented how their party missed the opportunity when it was in power. A senior leader of the opposition party told TNIE that SC leaders had made a similar demand in 2019.

“A few leaders had made the demand but it went unheeded. Since the demise of our leader J Jayalalithaa, our women voter base has been eroding. And due to the alliance with PMK, SC voters have also moved away from us in the northern districts. This move by the DMK government will pose another challenge to us in wooing both these voter bases.” The Opposition party hasn’t yet officially reacted on the issue.

When asked for his views, veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam said at some point, the Chennai mayor post will have to be reserved for SCs, since it is mandated by law. “Reserving it for SC women could prove to be politically beneficial for DMK. The party can expect to increase its women’s vote share. Also, if DMK nurtures its own SC leader in Chennai, the party can win the community votes without depending on SC parties,” Shyam said.

While the DMK government’s announcement was welcomed in the SC community, some also cautioned that it should not become a “step taken just for the sake of it.” P Sivakami, a former IAS officer and founder-president of Samooga Samathuva Padai told TNIE, “It should be welcomed. But parties must identify qualified candidates who can prove their calibre in such an important post. Otherwise, it would be considered a namesake step.”

Rekha Priyadharshini, who served as Mayor of Salem city in 2006 said, “Even a SC woman serving as mayor of Salem, a relatively smaller city, gave the community a confidence boost. The Chennai mayor post is considered to be equivalent to that of a Cabinet minister and this will help SC women leaders achieve much more.”