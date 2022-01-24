STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Teachers in rural, hilly areas to get priority in transfers

The plan will be implemented in the transfer counselling scheduled to be held from January 24 till February 23.

Published: 24th January 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  In an attempt to ensure continuity of education to government school students in hilly and rural areas, the school education department has announced that teachers serving in such areas for a period of three years would be given priority in transfers.

The department has introduced the concept, called priority block practice, in 40 blocks across the State. Teachers who serve continuously in these blocks can choose their place of posting during the subsequent counselling process. The plan will be implemented in the transfer counselling scheduled to be held from January 24 till February 23.

A senior official in the school education department said, “If teachers complete their three-year service in blocks, they can work in a school in their native district as per G.O. number 176. On the flip side, education of students will continue without any break.”

Tamilaga Asiriyar Kootani has welcomed the decision. Secretary of Pollachi Education District T Ranjith Kumar told TNIE, “Valparai is a hilly region and teachers move to schools in the plains within a year. As a result, nearly 35 teachers’ posts are vacant in many schools here. Not just in Valparai, this is the situation in schools in hilly blocks.”

According to sources, teachers do not like to work continuously in hilly and rural areas because of inadequate infrastructure facilities in the schools.

Priority blocks

  • Vedaranyam  
  • Keelaiyur
  • Thiruthuraipoondi  
  • Muthupettai  
  • Sankarapuram  
  • Thirukovilur
  • Rishivandiyam
  • Ulundurpet
  • Thiyagadurgam
  • Kanai
  • Melmalayanur  
  • Mugaiyur
  • Thiruvennainallur  
  • Nemili
  • polur
  • Aarani
  • Sengam
  • Thandarampattu  
  • Javadhu Hills  
  • Vembakkam  
  • Kalasapakkam
  • Cheyyar  
  • Thalli  
  • Shoolagiri
  • Kelamangalam  
  • Veppanapalli
  • Bargur  
  • Mathur  
  • Uthangarai
  • Pennagaram  
  • Palacode
  • R K Pet
  • Gummidipoondi
  • Gudalur
  • Thalavadi Nallur
  • Valparai  
  • Kollimalai  
  • Anaicut  
  • Kandili
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teachers transfer priority list
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp