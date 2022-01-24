Teachers in rural, hilly areas to get priority in transfers

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In an attempt to ensure continuity of education to government school students in hilly and rural areas, the school education department has announced that teachers serving in such areas for a period of three years would be given priority in transfers.

The department has introduced the concept, called priority block practice, in 40 blocks across the State. Teachers who serve continuously in these blocks can choose their place of posting during the subsequent counselling process. The plan will be implemented in the transfer counselling scheduled to be held from January 24 till February 23.

A senior official in the school education department said, “If teachers complete their three-year service in blocks, they can work in a school in their native district as per G.O. number 176. On the flip side, education of students will continue without any break.”

Tamilaga Asiriyar Kootani has welcomed the decision. Secretary of Pollachi Education District T Ranjith Kumar told TNIE, “Valparai is a hilly region and teachers move to schools in the plains within a year. As a result, nearly 35 teachers’ posts are vacant in many schools here. Not just in Valparai, this is the situation in schools in hilly blocks.”

According to sources, teachers do not like to work continuously in hilly and rural areas because of inadequate infrastructure facilities in the schools.

Priority blocks