TNTET in April, 9K jobs up for grabs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) is likely to be held in the second week of April, as per the schedule released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board. The exact date will be announced once the notification is released in February. The exam is the basis on which government-funded teaching posts are filled.

As per government data, there are 9,494 vacancies — 4,989 secondary grade and graduate teachers, 2,407 postgraduate assistants, 104 assistant professors in government engineering colleges, 1,334 assistant professors in other colleges, 493 lecturers in government polytechnic colleges, and 167 SCERT lecturers. Notifications for the exams are expected in May, July, August and September.

In accordance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE), the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) had made TET mandatory to appoint teachers for Classes 1-8. The government has conducted four TET exams since 2013. Successful candidates need to clear another test too to get appointment orders. However, about 13,300 people are awaiting appointment orders despite clearing TET and the final test, and getting their certificates verified. Also, 60,000 teachers who cleared TET in 2013 are yet to land government jobs.

“I am the first graduate in my family, and cleared TET with great difficulty. I had to do odd jobs, look after my children, and study all night. I cleared the exam in 2013, and have been waiting for a job ever since,” said 42-year-old Padma Priya. TN Teachers Association State president PK Ilamaran said the government must prioritise those who finished TET first.

Over 13K who passed waiting to get jobs

