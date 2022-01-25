Class 10, 11, 12 boards in TN likely in May

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Board examinations for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be conducted this year, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi confirmed on Monday. As announced in the last week of December, the exams will tentatively be held in May. The minister had then said the State would conduct two revision tests — in January and March. But these may be delayed as schools are shut due to the pandemic.

“Online classes have been conducted in full swing from the beginning of the academic year. So board exams will definitely be held. The priority now is to complete the syllabus,” said the minister.

Last week, the State government suspended in-person classes for students of Classes 10-12 till January 31. In the first week of January, Chief Minister MK Stalin said students of Classes 1-9 would move back to online education. Students of Classes 10-12, meanwhile, were asked to go to school for vaccination and classes. The revision exams were then deferred until further notice.

Talking about the suicide of a schoolgirl from Thanjavur, the minister clarified that forced conversion was not the reason, and those responsible would be penalised. “An unbiased probe will be initiated. The warden, who has been arrested, helped the girl’s family financially many times. But if she is guilty, stringent action will be taken,” he said.