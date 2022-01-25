STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 10, 11, 12 boards in TN likely in May

Board examinations for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be conducted this year, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi confirmed on Monday.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

schools, students, classroom, school reopening

Representational image (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Board examinations for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be conducted this year, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi confirmed on Monday. As announced in the last week of December, the exams will tentatively be held in May. The minister had then said the State would conduct two revision tests — in January and March. But these may be delayed as schools are shut due to the pandemic.

“Online classes have been conducted in full swing from the beginning of the academic year. So board exams will definitely be held. The priority now is to complete the syllabus,” said the minister.

Last week, the State government suspended in-person classes for students of Classes 10-12 till January 31. In the first week of January, Chief Minister MK Stalin said students of Classes 1-9 would move back to online education. Students of Classes 10-12, meanwhile, were asked to go to school for vaccination and classes. The revision exams were then deferred until further notice.

Talking about the suicide of a schoolgirl from Thanjavur, the minister clarified that forced conversion was not the reason, and those responsible would be penalised. “An unbiased probe will be initiated. The warden, who has been arrested, helped the girl’s family financially many times. But if she is guilty, stringent action will be taken,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu exam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp