FSSAI hygiene award for prasadams: Stalin congratulates HR&CE officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated the authorities of HR&CE officials who achieved the Blissful Hygienic Offering to God (BHOG) certification for the temple prasadams.

In order to get the certificate of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the temple prasadams and the free meals that are being provided to devotees in the temples, the HR&CE department took various steps since the department is providing free meals to a total of 754 temples in the State. Following this, the department had bagged the BHOG certificate for 314 temples of the State (for prasadams and meals).

To honor the authorities of the department, who took efforts to achieve the safety standard, Stalin congratulated and handed over the certificates to the authorities of various temples.

The press statement further stated that steps are being taken to get the BHOG certificate for the remaining 440 temples too. And only 394 religious places in the country have received BHOG certification.

CM: Pay tribute to language martyrs

Chennai: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin instructed district secretaries of the party to pay tributes to language martyrs on January 25, the Language Martyrs Day. In a press statement, Stalin stated that due to the spread of Covid-19, district secretaries and district in-charges should pay tribute to the portraits of Tamil language martyrs at district offices of party units.

TN medico’s death in Philippines condoled

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday condoled the demise of Shasti Kumar, a medical student who died in a mishap in the Philippines. The Tamil Nadu government helped bring his body to his hometown. According to a statement, Shasti Kumar, son of Balasekaran, a resident of Rasingapuram in Bodinayakanur, studied medicine at AMA Medical College in the Philippines.