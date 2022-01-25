STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Job racket case: Madras HC denies bail to ex-aide of former CM Palaniswami

The Madras High Court on Monday denied bail to a Salem man who was arrested in connection with a job racketing case.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday denied bail to a Salem man who was arrested in connection with a job racketing case.  Justice TV Thamilselvi dismissed the bail petition filed by G Mani who was arrested by the crime branch of Salem Police recently for cheating job aspirants by promising them government jobs.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah opposed granting bail to Mani, an ex-aide of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that the investigation was progressing and granting relief would affect it. Subsequently, the judge dismissed the petition.

The Salem City Police registered an FIR against Mani and his friend Selvakumar following a complaint lodged by G Tamilselvan, a resident of Neyveli. He stated that he had given Mani Rs 17 lakh after the duo had promised to get him an assistant engineer job in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. The complainant alleged that they did not get him the job and also failed to return the money.

He was threatened against approaching the police as well. After Tamilselvan’s complaint, other job aspirants too lodged complaints with the police against the duo on similar charges. Mani’s attempts to get anticipatory bail also turned futile as the local courts in Salem and the Madras High Court rejected his petitions. Subsequently, he was arrested by police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Job racket Madras High Court Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp