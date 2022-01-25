Job racket case: Madras HC denies bail to ex-aide of former CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday denied bail to a Salem man who was arrested in connection with a job racketing case. Justice TV Thamilselvi dismissed the bail petition filed by G Mani who was arrested by the crime branch of Salem Police recently for cheating job aspirants by promising them government jobs.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah opposed granting bail to Mani, an ex-aide of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, saying that the investigation was progressing and granting relief would affect it. Subsequently, the judge dismissed the petition.

The Salem City Police registered an FIR against Mani and his friend Selvakumar following a complaint lodged by G Tamilselvan, a resident of Neyveli. He stated that he had given Mani Rs 17 lakh after the duo had promised to get him an assistant engineer job in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. The complainant alleged that they did not get him the job and also failed to return the money.

He was threatened against approaching the police as well. After Tamilselvan’s complaint, other job aspirants too lodged complaints with the police against the duo on similar charges. Mani’s attempts to get anticipatory bail also turned futile as the local courts in Salem and the Madras High Court rejected his petitions. Subsequently, he was arrested by police.