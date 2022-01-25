STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jumbo Ashok that killed mahout to be put in Kraal 

Ashok, the captive elephant which killed his mahout recently, will be put in a kraal at Varagaliyar in Topslip and trained to accept commands from his new mahout.

Published: 25th January 2022

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Ashok, the captive elephant which killed his mahout recently, will be put in a kraal at Varagaliyar in Topslip and trained to accept commands from his new mahout. Sources said the 12-year-old tusker will be housed in kraal for a month and trained by Murugan, the new mahout.

Officials in the forest department said such steps are taken when a problematic elephant is captured. However, in this case, Ashok is not problematic animal and should be taken care of cautiously.  According to sources, the decision was taken after the animal killed V Arumugam (45) on January 16.  Murugan, the mahout appointed to take care of Ashok, was earlier taking care of Rohini. She was shifted to the Elephant Rehabilitation and Rescue Centre (ERRC) in Tiruchy in December last year.

A senior ATR official said, “If the animal refuses to obey commands issued by mahout and kavadis, we would extend the animal’s stay in the kraal. Once the mahout and kavadis feel satisfied, the animal will be taken out. .”

Veterinarian Sukumar, who is monitoring Ashok, said he has not prescribed any special diet to control his musth. He said kavadis said the animal was experiencing the starting stage of musth (behavioural changes) that led to the killing of Arumugam.  

