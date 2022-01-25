Madras HC asks TN govt if rules changed to appoint ex-judge as chief of police panel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday questioned the Tamil Nadu government on appointment of a retired High Court judge as head of the newly-formed Police Commission. The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu raised the questions after the matter was brought to the notice of the bench.

Pointing out that the Home Secretary should be heading the Commission, the bench asked whether the appointment of a retired judge of the High Court was made by amending the relevant Act and the Rules or based on any specific order of the court.

Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram said it was done on the basis of an order of a division bench of the court. However, the judges wanted him to file a reply with the copy of the order. They posted the matter for January 31 after the AG sought a week’s time to file a reply.

The matter was brought to the notice of the court when two petitions came up before the bench. The first sought formation of a Police Complaint Commission with retired judges at State and district levels while the second sought striking down the rules of Tamil Nadu Police (Reforms) Act, 2013, as they are not in compliance with Supreme Court orders. A retired IPS officer and leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam, AG Maurya, and Saravanan Dakshinamurthy had filed the petitions. The bench had reserved orders on these two petitions.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 19 announced the formation of a Police Commission headed by Justice CT Selvam, retired High Court judge. The commission is mandated with submitting recommendations to improve the functioning of the police and welfare of the force.