Man sells baby over Rs 80,000 gambling debts, arrested

The case came to light after Kairunisha (30) , mother of the child, complained against her husband and two others recently.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Three persons, including the father of a two-month-old male child, were arrested by the Woraiyur police for selling the child for Rs 80,000. The child’s father reportedly sold the baby to clear his gambling debts.

The case came to light after Kairunisha (30) , mother of the child, complained against her husband and two others recently. According to sources, the complainant is married to Abdul Salam (38) and they lived in Woraiyur’s East Pandamangalam. Salam did not have a job and allegedly consumed liquor often and got into gambling. The couple has five children, the eldest being 15 years old and the youngest, two months old. 

Salam allegedly borrowed money from Santhanakumar (46) in several installments, which had mounted up to Rs 80,000. Kariunisha told the police that Santhanakumar had proposed to sell their youngest child to a relative named Arokiyaraj (44) for Rs 80,000 and settle the debt with him. 

However, Kariunisha objected to the idea as she did not want to part with the child. However, Salam gave away the child without her knowledge and cleared the debt on January 19.  Kairunisha complained to the police on January 23. Following investigation, the police arrested Abdul Salam, Santhanakumar and Arokiyaraj and restored the child to his mother on Monday. The accused were booked under the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act.

