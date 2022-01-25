STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry publishes first round of PG-NEET allotment list

According to a release from CENTAC, admission is subject to verification of original documents relating to residence/community.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Aspirants appearing for an exam in Triplicane, Chennai

Representational Image of students taking an exam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The first round of provisional allotment list for NEET based Postgraduate medical courses under government, management, management (Telugu minority) and management (Christian minority) quota is published on the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) of Puducherry government website.  

According to a release from CENTAC, admission is subject to verification of original documents relating to residence/community. One ex-servicemen seat is unfilled from round one which will be filled in round two. Candidates from this category are requested to submit as many number of course preferences possible.

The selected candidates can download the allotment order from January 24 onwards and report to the college by January 31, 5.00 pm. Candidates outside Puducherry region can report to colleges directly or via online mode.

Those reporting through online can visit the college website for further details.  Candidates must transfer their fees to CENTAC account through e-transfer and proof of it has to be uploaded through their dashboard for processing. The fees will be transferred to the colleges by CENTAC. 

