Third wave: With 26.6% positivity rate, Kovai becomes Tamil Nadu's new COVID hotspot

COIMBATORE: With Coimbatore witnessing a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases, district Collector G S Sameeran on Monday advised public to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to keep infection spread at bay.

Speaking to media persons, Sameeran appealed to beneficiaries who are due for their second dose of vaccination to immediately get the jab.

Vaccination centres are functioning 24x7 at ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and other taluk-level government hospitals.

On Sunday, the district recorded Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 26.6 per cent, which surpassed Chennai’s rate of 23.6 per cent, he said.

About the preventive measures put in place, Sameeran said the Chennai witnessed a spike much before cases started to rise in Coimbatore.

“Greater Chennai Corporation has a population of over 80 lakh. Much before Coimbatore witnessed an up trend, Chennai’s cases had surged and now they are coming down,” he explained.

Pointing out that the district is also recording Covid-19 clusters in industrial areas, Sameeran said some units in Sulur and Pollachi have been temporarily closed after employees tested positive.