STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Third wave: With 26.6% positivity rate, Kovai becomes Tamil Nadu's new COVID hotspot

Speaking to media persons, Sameeran appealed to beneficiaries who are due for their second dose of vaccination to immediately get the jab.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Corporation staff imposed fine of RS.200 to pubic who are Violating covid 19 norms by not wearning mask at Gandhipuram in coimbatore city on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With Coimbatore witnessing a surge in fresh Covid-19 cases, district Collector G S Sameeran on Monday advised public to strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to keep infection spread at bay.

Speaking to media persons, Sameeran appealed to beneficiaries who are due for their second dose of vaccination to immediately get the jab.

Vaccination centres are functioning 24x7 at ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), and other taluk-level government hospitals. 

On Sunday, the district recorded Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 26.6 per cent, which surpassed Chennai’s rate of 23.6 per cent, he said.

About the preventive measures put in place, Sameeran said the Chennai witnessed a spike much before cases started to rise in Coimbatore. 

“Greater Chennai Corporation has a population of over 80 lakh. Much before Coimbatore witnessed an up trend, Chennai’s cases had surged and now they are coming down,” he explained.

Pointing out that the district is also recording Covid-19 clusters in industrial areas, Sameeran said some units in Sulur and Pollachi have been temporarily closed after employees tested positive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore COVID 19 chennai TPR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp