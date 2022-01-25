STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Truckers plan new mobile app to fix sand freight 

TNSLOA State president S Yuvaraj told TNIE that as per an order, sand would be sold for Rs 1,000 per unit in government quarries.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

sand mining

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the government announcing that it would open river sand quarries, Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Association (TNSLOA) is developing a new mobile app to fix transportation charges for sand.

TNSLOA State president S Yuvaraj told TNIE that as per an order, sand would be sold for Rs 1,000 per unit in government quarries. But the price would vary based on the distance between the loading point and delivery point. For example, when a customer residing in Chennai gets river sand from Tiruchy, he has to pay transportation charges of more than Rs 25,000 to deliver sand to his hometown. If it is Tiruvallur or Kancheepuram, the charges could be less than Rs 15,000.

“In the past, customers bargained a lot over transportation costs. A lot of problems related to rates came up as the customers thought lorry owners were cheating them. Hence, to avoid these issues, we (TNSLOA) have chalked out plans to launch a mobile application for the public,” Yuvaraj explained.

Talking about the app’s features, TNSLOA secretary I Kadhar Moidheen said in the app, they would include area-wise freight charges, halting charges, places of sand quarries and the availability of lorries on the spot. As of now, more than 20,000 sand lorries are ready to offer services through the app, he said.

“The app design process is nearly complete. Once sand quarries open, we will launch the mobile application after getting approval from the government. We are likely to meet Water Resource Minister Durai Murugan within a couple of days. We will explain about the app to the minister,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sand quarries sand mining Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp