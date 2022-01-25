STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tusker tramples woman, 3rd in a month in Denkanikottai

The Forest department conducted an awareness programme at Saapranapalli and Seenivasapuram villages to prevent such deaths in future.

Published: 25th January 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A woman was trampled to death by a tusker near Denkanikottai on Monday  This is the third death in the forest range in a month.

Forest Ranger C Murugesan told TNIE, "S Sankaramma (35) of Saapranapalli was walking towards Seenivasapuram village when she was trampled to death by a tusker near the lake. Around 11 am, locals found the dead body and informed police. The police and forest department staff confirmed that Sankaramma died due to an elephant attack and her body sent to the GH for autopsy."

He added, Hosur District Forest Officer Karthikeyani handed over Rs 50,000 as solatium to her family and the remaining `4.50 lakh will be handed over once they submit the necessary documents.

The Forest department conducted an awareness programme at Saapranapalli and Seenivasapuram villages to prevent such deaths in future.

DFO Karthikeyani told TNIE that, five more anti-poaching watchers will be deputed to the Denkanikottai forest range, adding to the existing watchers to raise awareness among people on elephant movements in the nearby reserve forest. Apart from this, a five-km wire fencing will be erected soon in conflict areas in the forest range.

On January 15, a 47-year- old man was trampled to death by elephants, at his farmland in Kempakarai and on January 5, a 27-year-old man died similarly near Dinnur.

