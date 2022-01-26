10 out of 136 applicants shortlisted for Madurai Kamaraj University V-C post

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A total of 10 candidates, out of 136 applicants, have been shortlisted for the post of vice chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU). Sources said the interview for the shortlisted candidates will be held on February 4 at Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chennai.

“After the interview, the members of VC search committee will shortlist three candidates and send them to the Chancellor and Governor RN Ravi,” they said. The committee, under the convenership of E Balagurusamy, was constituted to recommend names of three persons for the post.

The shortlisted candidates are J Jeyakanthan, Professor and Head, Department of Bioinformatics, Alagappa University, Karaikudi; N Kumar, former vice chancellor, TNAU, Coimbatore; N Mathivannan, Registrar (I/c), Director and Head, Centre for Advanced Studies in Botany, University of Madras, Chennai; S Sivanesan, Processor, Environmental Management Lab, Department of Applied Science and Technology, AC Tech Campu, Anna University, Chennai; V Vaidehi, vice chancellor, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal; D Velmurugan, Former Honorary Emeritus Professor, UGC BSR Faculty and Head of the Department, CAS in Crystallography and Biophysics, University of Madras; J Kumar, UGC - BSR Faculty Fellow, Crystal Growth Centre, Anna University, Chennai; R Jayavel, Professor, Centre for Nano Science and Technology, Anna University, Chennai; V Rajendran, Principal, Dr. N G P Arts and Science College, Coimbatore; N Thajuddin, Professor and Chair, Department of Micro Biology, School of Life science, Bharathidasan University, Triuchy.