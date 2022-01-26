STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

10 out of 136 applicants shortlisted for Madurai Kamaraj University V-C post

A total of 10 candidates, out of 136 applicants, have been shortlisted for the post of vice chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU). 

Published: 26th January 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A total of 10 candidates, out of 136 applicants, have been shortlisted for the post of vice chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU). Sources said the interview for the shortlisted candidates will be held on February 4 at Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) in Chennai.

“After the interview, the members of VC search committee will shortlist three candidates and send them to the Chancellor and Governor RN Ravi,” they said. The committee, under the convenership of E Balagurusamy, was constituted to recommend names of three persons for the post. 

The shortlisted candidates are J Jeyakanthan, Professor and Head, Department of Bioinformatics, Alagappa University, Karaikudi; N Kumar, former  vice chancellor, TNAU, Coimbatore; N Mathivannan, Registrar (I/c), Director and Head, Centre for Advanced Studies in Botany, University of Madras, Chennai; S Sivanesan, Processor, Environmental Management Lab, Department of Applied Science and Technology, AC Tech Campu, Anna University, Chennai; V Vaidehi,  vice chancellor, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal; D Velmurugan, Former Honorary Emeritus Professor, UGC BSR Faculty and Head of the Department, CAS in Crystallography and Biophysics, University of Madras; J Kumar, UGC - BSR Faculty Fellow, Crystal Growth Centre, Anna University, Chennai; R Jayavel, Professor, Centre for Nano Science and Technology, Anna University, Chennai; V Rajendran, Principal, Dr. N G P Arts and Science College, Coimbatore; N Thajuddin, Professor and Chair, Department of Micro Biology, School of Life science, Bharathidasan University, Triuchy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp