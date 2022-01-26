Are there no regulations for amusement parks?: Asks Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought a reply from the State government on whether there are any regulations to monitor the functioning of amusement parks in Tamil Nadu.

A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and S Srimathy gave the direction while hearing a PIL plea filed by J Rasul Mydeen of Tirunelveli, seeking closure of an amusement park in Melappalayam, which, according to him, is being run illegally.

“The mechanically operated rides in amusement parks ought to be maintained properly to avoid any untoward incidents. Moreover, first aid and other safety measures also need to be in place in such parks,” the judges said. Hence, there should be some regulations to monitor the functioning of amusement parks so the safety of people is not put in jeopardy, they added, and wanted to know if the State government has any such regulations. “If no, then why not the government frame them now,” they said.

Since the government counsel sought time to get a response on whether such regulations are available, the judges suo motu impleaded (added as a party) the Tourism and Development department and adjourned the case for a month.