Bio-repellent keeps jumbos at bay at Anamalai Tiger Reserve

COIMBATORE: Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials have managed to prevent wild elephant from intruding into human habitation by using bio-repellent. Officials have been spraying bio-repellent in areas prone to elephant intrusion in Valparai since December last year.

The staff of Manomboly and Valparai forest ranges, coming under ATR, mixed five ml of bio-repellent in one litre of water, and sprayed it around residences and ration shops in Mudis estate, TANTEA, Sangali road and Urulikkal.

MG Ganesan, Deputy Director of ATR told TNIE, “The repellent is extracted from a plant. It is less harmful to both humans and wild elephants and cost-effective. The elephants can sense the smell, that lasts for over 15 hours, from half to one km away and stay away. In December, when the elephant movements are rampant in Valparai, this proved very successful. We procured 15 litres of repellent and have used a few litres till now.”

Sources said the total number of wild elephant intrusion - in herds or individuals etc - in Valparai plateau has decreased this year. However, property damage - such as quarters of tea estate workers and ration shops - has not come down, relatively, sources added.

A Manikandan, range officer of Manomboly forest, said, “Movement of around 198 to 200 elephants was recorded in FY 2020-21 and totally 65 properties were damaged. However, only 140 to 150 elephant intrusions have been recorded so far this year, but damage to property crossed 55.” He added, “We found most elephants that migrated in October, November, December in Valparai plateau, moved back to forests at Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.”