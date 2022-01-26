Decks cleared for TN urban local polls: Madras HC cites SC order, won’t stop election

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday categorically refused to pass any orders to defer the urban civic body elections in Tamil Nadu because the Supreme Court had already passed an order giving four months time to hold the polls. With this, the poll panel is free to go ahead with conducting elections to municipal corporations, municipalities and town panchayats.

After hearing the arguments on a batch of petitions praying for orders to postpone the polls due to the pandemic, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu said it cannot go against the Supreme Court’s order, which set January 27 as the deadline to issue a notification for the elections. “The question, however, would be, in exercise of said jurisdiction, can we go against the direction of the apex court?” the bench said, adding that it would be proper for the petitioners to approach the Supreme Court.

Pointing out that the TN State Election Commission (TNSEC) did not approach the apex court seeking to defer the polls, the judges said it showed the poll body’s confidence in handling the elections. Touching upon the protocol issued by the TNSEC, the bench said the poll panel had not violated the Disaster Management Act.

Though the high court disposed of the petitions, it said the matter is open as violations of the Covid protocol and notifications during the elections could be brought to its notice for appropriate orders.

TNCC to ask for more seats in DMK-led alliance

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu Congress is going to ask for more seats in the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming urban local body elections. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distorting historical facts, and said that in the name of praising Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, Modi defamed Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru