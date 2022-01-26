Fill posts of Debt Recovery Tribunals presiding officer within two weeks: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Union government to fill the posts of presiding officer in Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRT) in the State within two weeks. A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and S Srimathy added that till the appointments are made, the presiding officers of other tribunals, who were given additional charge over the tribunals where the posts are vacant, should carry out their additional duties.

The directions were issued on a PIL filed by the DRT-Madurai Bar Association seeking a direction to appoint a presiding officer for the Madurai DRT. The association submitted that the presiding officer post in Madurai DRT fell vacant last October. Later, a notification was passed assigning the Coimbatore DRT officer additional charge over the Madurai DRT till December 31, 2021, it added.

“Though the period is over, no notification for extension was issued. Hence DRT cases from Madurai jurisdiction are not being heard in the Coimbatore tribunal, and they have come to a standstill,” the association said, adding that several other DRTs face the same problem.