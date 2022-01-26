STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Firing range, which accidentally killed 11-year-old boy, shut

Madras HC closes PIL after government counsel informs court of State’s decision 

Published: 26th January 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing, shooting, shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought shifting of the police shooting range at Narthamalai in Pudukkottai to a remote area. A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and S Srimathy passed the order after the government counsel informed that the shooting range was closed permanently on December 31, 2021.

The litigant, S Kavivarman alias Suresh Kanna, had filed the PIL by citing the incident that took place in the shooting range on December 30, in which a stray bullet fired from the shooting range accidentally hit a 11-year-old boy, resulting in his death

Claiming that the authorities should not have permitted the training personnel to take part in the shooting practice with heavy duty guns, Kavivarman also sought a detailed inquiry into the incident, either by a committee headed by a retired HC judge or by the CBI. However, the PIL was closed by the court after noting that the shooting range had been shut.

Stray bullet from Perambalur firing range pierces through house roof
A stray bullet from a police firing range in the district pierced through the asbestos roof of a house nearly 2 km away on Monday. No one was injured. The incident occurred when the RPF were practising at the Naranamangalam firing range. The projectile hit K Subramani (60)’s house in Maruthadi Echchankadu. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court shooting range
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp