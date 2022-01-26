Firing range, which accidentally killed 11-year-old boy, shut

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday closed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought shifting of the police shooting range at Narthamalai in Pudukkottai to a remote area. A Division Bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and S Srimathy passed the order after the government counsel informed that the shooting range was closed permanently on December 31, 2021.

The litigant, S Kavivarman alias Suresh Kanna, had filed the PIL by citing the incident that took place in the shooting range on December 30, in which a stray bullet fired from the shooting range accidentally hit a 11-year-old boy, resulting in his death

Claiming that the authorities should not have permitted the training personnel to take part in the shooting practice with heavy duty guns, Kavivarman also sought a detailed inquiry into the incident, either by a committee headed by a retired HC judge or by the CBI. However, the PIL was closed by the court after noting that the shooting range had been shut.

Stray bullet from Perambalur firing range pierces through house roof

A stray bullet from a police firing range in the district pierced through the asbestos roof of a house nearly 2 km away on Monday. No one was injured. The incident occurred when the RPF were practising at the Naranamangalam firing range. The projectile hit K Subramani (60)’s house in Maruthadi Echchankadu.