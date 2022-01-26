STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka releases 56 TN fishermen held for crossing IMBL

The fishermen, who hail from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, were fishing near Neduntheevu in six mechanised boats when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy late on December 18.

The group of fishermen who returned to Pushpavanam on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM/PUDUKKOTTAI: 43 fishermen from Rameswaram and 13 from Pudukkottai, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 18 and 20 respectively on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) were released by a Jaffna court on Tuesday.

The Rameswaram fishermen were produced before a Jaffna court that remanded them in prison till December 31. Later, their remand period was extended till January 25. Fishermen association leader VP Jesuraja said on Tuesday that the fishermen who were again produced before the Jaffna court were granted release. “The court also told the owners of the seized boats to appear before it in April.

The fishermen are expected to return home in a couple of weeks after undergoing Covid tests and other formalities,” he said. Meanwhile, sources said following the arrest of Pudukkottai fishermen on December 20, they were produced in court till January 4. “Later, their remand was extended twice to February 1,” they added.  

On January 5, the Mannar Magistrate court granted the release of 12 fishermen from Mandapam who were arrested on December 19 on charges of trespassing the IMBL. Of them, nine returned home on January 10, while  three others tested positive for Covid at the island nation during release formalities. As the three Mandapam fishermen have recovered, they were handed over to the Indian Embassy in SL on Monday and are likely to reach their hometown in a couple of days.

