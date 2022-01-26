STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tiruppur: Search for elusive leopard continues

Forest personnel continued their operation at Pappankulam in Avinashi in Tiruppur district to trace the leopard, which attacked three persons,  for the second day on Tuesday.

Leopard

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

An official from the department said four teams of forest personnel are engaged in the combing operation in the maize field and other areas in the village. “We have installed two cages near the maize field, where the leopard was spotted yesterday.

Further, 12 CCTV cameras have been installed to track the big cat’s movement.” He added that the dense maize field is hampering the search operation. Two farmers were attacked by the big cat on Monday morning. Later in the day, a forest watcher who was involved in the search opeartion was attacked by the big cat. 

Comments

