India’s last living Sadhir dancer overjoyed by Padma Shri Award

PUDUKKOTTAI: As she struggled to climb the steps of Murugan Temple at Viralimalai, R Muthukannammal smiled. Despite the obvious strain, the 85-year-old danced for her lord, enthralling the crowd gathered around her at the temple.

The Sadhir dancer is a recipient of the Padma Shri Award this year. “My happiness knew no bounds when I learned of the award,” she said. Muthukannammal has won several accolades, including the Dakshina Chitra Virudhu and Kalamshu Art Award.

The seventh-generation Sadhir dancer started dancing at the age of seven and ‘dedicated’ herself to the Viralimalai Murugan Temple (married to God). Her father, Ramachandra Nattuvanar, was her teacher. Things were running smoothly till Pudukkottai was ruled by Raja Rajagopala Thondaiman, but life took a turn after the royals didn’t have funds and the Devadasi culture was abolished. Her stage inside the temple premises disappeared.

Muthukannammal raised her children by grinding rice using an ‘aatu kallu’ (hand grinder) as she couldn’t dance at the Viralimalai temple anymore. Although Devadasis were not allowed to marry, Muthukannammal had a life partner, who was besotted by her after watching her perform. He wanted to live with her, but she had one condition — she was not going to give up dancing.

Muthukannammal is the last of the 32 Devadasis of Viralimalai temple, and also the last living Sadhir dancer in the country. Sadhir eventually gave birth to Bharatanatyam. Even though she couldn’t dance at the Murugan temple, she travelled across TN to perform. “I never got a bad reputation anywhere and was respected,” she said with pride.