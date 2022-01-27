Nainar’s comments on AIADMK: Annamalai calls up EPS for damage control

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI: A day after BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran made a caustic remark against the AIADMK and its MLAs, saying they have no guts to raise issues in the State Assembly, party’s State

president K Annamalai attempted damage control by speaking to AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami over phone and expressing regret. Annamalai also told reporters on Wednesday that AIADMK was functioning effectively as an opposition party.

However, Nagenthran’s comments drew sharp criticism from AIADMK functionaries. One of the secretaries of AIADMK’s IT wing, Raj Satyan told Nagenthran to resign as MLA and prove his capacity by winning from his constituency on his own influence. After this, Nagenthran tweeted that his remarks were misunderstood.

AIADMK organising secretary Sudha K Paramasivan said AIADMK is suffering only because of the alliance with BJP. “While BJP has presence in Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore, it doesn’t exist in Tirunelveli. But AIADMK cadre in Tirunelveli worked hard for his victory. Had we not tied up with the BJP for elections, we would have formed the government,” he added.