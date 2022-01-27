School for classes 10-12 might reopen in February: TN Education Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Board examinations for classes 10, 11 and 12 scheduled in May, schools might reopen for these students in February, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi.

“Already, schools are conducting student performance assessment. As discussions are going on about the next round of lockdown relaxations, we have recommended reopening schools for classes 10, 11 and 12 by February,” he said.

He also said the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme is bridging the learning gap for students of classes 1-8. Amid much speculation, the minister had confirmed a couple of days ago that the Board examinations for Classes 10,11 and 12 will be conducted.

As announced in the last week of December, the tentative date for the examinations is in May. The minister had later announced the State would conduct two revision tests -- in January and March. The tests, however, might get delayed now as the schools have been shut due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.