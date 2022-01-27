STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

School for classes 10-12 might reopen in February: TN Education Minister

With Board examinations for classes 10, 11 and 12 scheduled in May, schools might reopen for these students in February, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Board examinations for classes 10, 11 and 12 scheduled in May, schools might reopen for these students in February, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi.

“Already, schools are conducting student performance assessment. As discussions are going on about the next round of lockdown relaxations, we have recommended reopening schools for classes 10, 11 and 12 by February,” he said.

He also said the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme is bridging the learning gap for students of classes 1-8. Amid much speculation, the minister had confirmed a couple of days ago that the Board examinations for Classes 10,11 and 12 will be conducted.

As announced in the last week of December, the tentative date for the examinations is in May. The minister had later announced the State would conduct two revision tests -- in January and March. The tests, however, might get delayed now as the schools have been shut due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbil Mahesh Payyamozhi
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp