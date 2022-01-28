How Tiruchy railway station stepped up its fight to keep Covid-19 at bay

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It is not uncommon to see people roaming around without a face mask. However, such a sight is very rare inside the Tiruchy railway station. This, officials point to the Railway's deploying multiple teams to ensure the implementation of all safety protocols. Officials also point to the installation of foot-operated sanitiser dispensers at multiple places. From January 1 to 25, the Tiruchy railway station has collected a fine of Rs 55,000 from 110 passengers for not wearing mask.

"We are collecting `500 from those ignoring the use of masks. We have deployed our team to check passengers at various platforms and they are conducting inspection at various hours," a senior officer said.

Officials are posted at all entry points of the station and inspection teams are conducting the ticket checking and safety norm violations. "We are making efforts to stop the entry of people without tickets or platform tickets. All these steps are taken to manage the footfall at the platforms and also to prevent the entry of unwanted visitors to the station. Our team is conducting more inspections during arrival and departure of trains, and also during rush hour," an officer explained.

Passengers have welcomed the efforts, calling them need of the hour. "Ticket examiners are checking tickets, and the use of face masks at multiple places.

This changed the attitude of passengers and many were found wearing masks properly . It is appreciable that the Railway is following such strict protocol. The government should also take such a step at bus stands and other public places," said K P Manohar, a passenger from Kumbakonam.

However, passengers said the Railway should also direct its team to conduct similar inspections at its parking slots and approach roads.

"Several passengers were sitting under the roofed pedestrian paths at the station without properly wearing masks. At present, the Railway team seems to be conducting more inspections inside the station building. Authorities should direct their team to ensure similar inspections among passengers waiting outside,"

Amirtha Gopinath, a passenger, said. Officials said action will be taken on all such issues.