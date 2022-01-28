STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

How Tiruchy railway station stepped up its fight to keep Covid-19 at bay

Officials are posted at all entry points of the station and inspection teams are conducting the ticket checking and safety norm violations

Published: 28th January 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Railway staff inspecting passenger movement at Tiruchy railway station on Thursday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It is not uncommon to see people roaming around without a face mask. However, such a sight is very rare inside the Tiruchy railway station. This, officials point to the Railway's deploying multiple teams to ensure the implementation of all safety protocols. Officials also point to the installation of foot-operated sanitiser dispensers at multiple places. From January 1 to 25, the Tiruchy railway station has collected a fine of Rs 55,000 from 110 passengers for not wearing mask.

"We are collecting `500 from those ignoring the use of masks. We have deployed our team to check passengers at various platforms and they are conducting inspection at various hours," a senior officer said.

Officials are posted at all entry points of the station and inspection teams are conducting the ticket checking and safety norm violations. "We are making efforts to stop the entry of people without tickets or platform tickets. All these steps are taken to manage the footfall at the platforms and also to prevent the entry of unwanted visitors to the station. Our team is conducting more inspections during arrival and departure of trains, and also during rush hour," an officer explained.

Passengers have welcomed the efforts, calling them need of the hour. "Ticket examiners are checking tickets, and the use of face masks at multiple places.

This changed the attitude of passengers and many were found wearing masks properly . It is appreciable that the Railway is following such strict protocol. The government should also take such a step at bus stands and other public places," said K P Manohar, a passenger from Kumbakonam.

However, passengers said the Railway should also direct its team to conduct similar inspections at its parking slots and approach roads.

"Several passengers were sitting under the roofed pedestrian paths at the station without properly wearing masks. At present, the Railway team seems to be conducting more inspections inside the station building. Authorities should direct their team to ensure similar inspections among passengers waiting outside,"

Amirtha Gopinath, a passenger, said. Officials said action will be taken on all such issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sanitiser dispensers mask covid-19
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp