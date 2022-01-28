Leopard caught in Tiruppur, to be released in Coimbatore’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Forest department officials on Thursday tranquillised and captured a leopard in Ammapalayam, bringing to an end three days of search operation since the big cat was first sighted at Pappankulam in Avinsahi on January 24. It will be released in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), sources said.

Assistant Conservator of Forest K Ganeshram, said, “Forest watchers spotted the leopard hiding behind a wall and zeroed in on the location to tranquillise it. Veterinarian Vijayaraghavan shot the tranquilliser dart and the animal was caged around 1.15 pm.”

Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu Shekar Kumar Niraj said the leopard will be released at Manambolly in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) after checking its health.