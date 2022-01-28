Leopard’s 3-day free run comes to an end, caught in Ammapalayam

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Forest department officials on Thursday tranquillised and captured a leopard in Ammapalayam, bringing to an end three days of search operation since the big cat was first sighted at Pappankulam in Avinsahi on January 24. It will be released in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), sources said.

On Thursday morning, the leopard attacked two persons before it was captured. According to sources, the animal was hiding in the bushes near a garment unit and attacked Rajendran, a labourer, around 8.30 am. Even as a team of forest department personnel were searching the premises, the leopard attacked Prem Kumar, a forest guard. Both of them suffered injuries, and Rajendran was admitted to the Government Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.

Assistant Conservator of Forest (Tiruppur Division) K Ganeshram, said, "Forest watchers spotted the leopard hiding behind a wall and zeroed in on the location to tranquillise it. Veterinarian Vijayaraghavan shot the tranquilliser dart and the animal was caged around 1.15 pm."

Recollecting the incident near the garment unit, Thangavel (35), a worker, said, "Rajendran was fencing the garden when the animal attacked him. Hearing his screams, I stepped out of the house and saw the leopard charging at me. Stunned, I ran into the house and shut the door."

Another eyewitness, Vetrivel (35), an electrician, said, "I was bathing when I heard Thangavel's screams. I thought he suffered electric shock and switched off the power supply. When I went outside I found the leopard mauling Rajendran. Spotting me, the animal roared at me and I ran back into the house.”

Leopard categorised as 'EDGE'

Assistant Conservator of Forest (Tiruppur Division) K Ganeshram said Avinashi has a significant deer population, and the leopard could have been attracted to prey and entered a residential area while chasing a deer.

Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu Shekar Kumar Niraj said the leopard will be released at Manambolly in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) after checking its health. The animal has been identified as ‘EDGE’ — animals that come into human habitation — to monitor its movement further, he added.

Timeline - Search Ops

January 24: Leopard attacked two farmers at maize field in Pappankulam in the morning, Anti-poaching watcher Manikandan was attacked in the evening

January 25: Eyewitness claimed that he saw the leopard near a bakery in Perumanallur

January 26: Forest officials lifted pug marks and excreta of the animal and sent for medical examination.

January 27: The big cat attacked a labourer near a garment unit and a forest guard in Ammapalayam. Around 1.15 pm, an expert team captured the animal