Local body polls: AIADMK has task cut out, but confident of winning sizeable chunk of seats

CHENNAI: The AIADMK is a party that badly needs a morale-booster. Besides two consecutive electoral losses, many party leaders have been facing corruption cases of late. A win in the local body polls will give the party a shot in the arm.

However, senior AIADMK leaders TNIE spoke to weren’t too worried about the upcoming election. In contrast, they expressed confidence that the party will win a sizeable number of seats. AIADMK sources said O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, the two leaders sharing leadership responsibilities, have completed the groundwork for strengthening district-level units and are interviewing candidates in many areas.

A senior leader of the party told TNIE, “During the past nine months, the DMK government has earned the dissatisfaction of the people on many counts. The government’s failure to get exemption from NEET, meeting electoral promises like providing Rs 1,000 per month to women family heads, alleged irregularities in the Pongal Gift Hamper scheme, etc., will reflect in the elections.”

The leader also denied the notion that there was no unity among top leaders of the party while making arrangements for elections. “Indeed, the top leaders are working together and instructions are being given to district secretaries,” he added.

The party usually takes the lead in announcing poll candidates, but that is not the case this time around. Asked about this, AIADMK’s deputy coordinator KP Munusamy told TNIE: “Due to Covid restrictions, the regular election-related meetings could not be organised at the party headquarters. We will register a significant victory in the elections.”

Meanwhile, party coordinator Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami, are expected to finalise the strategies for facing the elections on Friday evening at the AIADMK headquarters.