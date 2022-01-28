Palayampudur PHC lacking trauma care services

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: As Thoppur is one of the most accident-prone areas in Dharmapuri, residents urged the district administration to upgrade the Palayampudur PHC with emergency care services to avert life loss. Currently, people travel at least 22 km to Dharmapuri for treatment.

Accidents in the area became common since the construction of the Thoppur Ghat road a few decades ago, most of them happen between a four-km stretch with two hairpin bends. Moreover, the road is steep and narrow, posing a challenge for even experienced drivers.

The Thoppur police said, "In the past 10 years 965 accidents have occurred here and 232 people have died in these accidents. While 749 people were injured."

By setting up emergency services in Palayampudur, life loss can be averted. In case of grievous injuries, permanent damages can be treated, saving people from disabilities and organ damages, the police said.

Residents of Palayampudur claimed the high death rate is due to the lack of emergency services and urged the administration to add the facility at the local PHC.

According to Sasikumar, a resident of Thoppur, said every day, there is a minimum of one minor accident or life loss.

"The road is the only access point towards the South of Thoppur toward Salem and hence the traffic is high, especially during weekends. Moreover, there are no emergency services nearby in case of an accident and the victims need to be carried for over 22 km to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. Most of them could die in transit. Hence we request the Palayampudur PHC to be upgraded," he said.

R Kumaresan (32), a Palayampudur native said, "There is ample space in the Palampudur PHC. It is not feasible to set up new facilities in Thoppur. Moreover, the DMCH, where severely affected patients are admitted, is over 30 km away from Thoppur."

Officials in the Deputy Director of Health and Family Welfare said efforts are undertaken by the health department to improve PHC services.