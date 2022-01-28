PUC comes in the way of 61-year-old's MBBS dreams despite 349th rank under government quota

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: K Sivaprakasam, the 61-year-old retired teacher from Dharmapuri, who arrived for MBBS counselling believing he had an assured seat, had to face rejection on Friday since he hadn't completed his schooling under the 10+2 system.

According to the officials, Sivaprakasam had studied under the Pre University Course (PUC) system that was later abolished by the State Government and this led to his disqualification.

The Selection Committee had sent a call letter to Sivaprakasam to attend the counselling on Friday after he secured the 349th rank in the reserved category for government school students. With a 7.5% quota, there are a total of 437 seats in the category.

Sivaprakasam, who scored 249 marks in NEET, was quick to make his peace with the rejection. He had arrived for the counselling session in two minds after his son, who is doing his house surgency at the Kanyakumari Government Medical College advised him against taking up the seat even if he was selected.

"He asked if it would make sense that I take the seat and spoil a young government school student’s chances. After MBBS, I might only be able to serve for 10-15 years. But a young student can put in 40-50 years. My son has a point," Sivaprakasam had told The New Indian Express.

Sivaprakasam had dreamt of becoming a doctor since childhood, but his low Pre University Course (PUC) marks kept the dream out of reach.

He again tried twice to pursue medicine after completing a BSc in Zoology, but failed. Then, he worked as a zoology teacher at the Dharmapuri Government Higher Secondary School, from where he retired.

However, when the Supreme Court passed an interim order scrapping the upper-age limit to write NEET, Sivaprakasam's hopes were renewed, and he wrote the exam last year.

"Though it was hard, I was excited to write NEET," Sivaprakasam had said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express after being rejected, Sivaprakasam said he always wanted a younger candidate to take up the seat, before leaving counselling venue.