Puducherry MLAs get iMac desktop, iPhone, iPad, office equipment and furniture

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: All the 33 members of Puducherry Legislative Assembly have been provided iPad, iPhone, iMac desktop , multi purpose printer, photocopier machine, office equipment and furniture for their respective constituency offices .

The Chief minister N Rangasamy distributed the items to the members in presence of Speaker R Selvam and Assembly Secretary R Munusamy at his chamber on Friday.

These item were procured at a cost of Rs 2.5 crores by the Legislative Assembly secretariat and provided to all including the Chief minister and Speaker for their constituency offices, a release from Assembly Sectary said.

The furniture included an executive chair and table for the MLA, an ordinary chair table for his private assistant, sofa set for visitors, almirah and a tepoy. Besides chairs have been provided for the people to sit , while waiting for the MLA.

Earlier 11 new cars were provided by the government to the Chief Minister, ministers, government whip , parliamentary secretary to Chief minister, Special representative of the Government in Delhi and Speaker and Deputy Speaker. Except Deputy Speaker who got an Innova car, others all got latest brands of Kia and MG cars. Official sources said that while MG cars were acquired at Rs 38 lakhs each, the Kia carnival was priced at Rs 35 lakhs each.

Incidentally, this comes at a time when the government is facing severe financial crunch to the extent of having to restort to market borrowings to pay the salaries of its employees and is depending on loans for providing the basic infrastructure facilities. Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was critical of the NDA government and said that when the government should be taking austerity measures, they are indulging in luxury by purchasing the high end cars, putting more strain on the public resources.

Equipped with top-quality equipment and cars, the people also expect top level performance from the NDA government and elected members.