RBI issues statement, regrets Tamil Thai Vazhthu incident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after a video clip showing Reserve Bank of India staff arguing over standing up for Tamil Thai Vazhthu (Tamil anthem) went viral, the RBI released a press statement regretting the incident. Earlier on Thursday, Regional Director SMN Swamy called on Finance Minister P Thiaga Rajan in this regard.

The press statement from RBI read, “The song Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung on the occasion of Republic Day as a mark of deference for Tamil culture and language. However, subsequently, in the commotion that ensued, certain unnecessary statements concerning the song had been made, which were uncalled for and regrettable.”

“We are aware that ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ is the State song of Tamil Nadu. We wish to reiterate that, as a regulatory body, we respect the customs and practices followed in each region of the country,” read the press release.

The flag hoisting event was held around 8.30 am at the RBI’s Chennai office on Rajaji Salai. When Tamil Thai Vazthu was played at the event, none of the officials allegedly stood up. The Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Party staged a protest in front of the RBI office at 11 am on Thursday.