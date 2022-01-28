STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rift widens between AIADMK-BJP? Some leaders from saffron party want to go solo

A section of senior leaders in the BJP’s State unit have suggested to the party high command that it should go it alone in the civic election.

Published: 28th January 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of senior leaders in the BJP’s State unit have suggested to the party high command that it should go it alone in the civic election. This is despite BJP State president K Annamalai making peace with the AIADMK by expressing regret for the caustic remarks against the party by BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran.

When asked how many key local body seats the BJP would be seeking in the AIADMK-led alliance, a senior leader, on anonymity, shot back: “Why should we make such request? At least for this election alone, the BJP should go it alone. Many senior leaders have expressed this view to the top leaders of the party. However, we will abide by the decision of the party leadership.”

Explaining the reasons for taking such a stand, the leader said: “The DMK-led alliance remains a political alliance whereas the AIADMK-led alliance remains an election-based alliance. The grassroots level cadre do not want to align with the AIADMK for this election.

There is no commonality on issues raised by both parties and there has been no coordination amongst them on key issues. Only seat-sharing remains.” The senior leader poured out his heart: “We are sure that the AIADMK votes do not get transferred to the BJP during elections. So, we want to strengthen our roots at least by going it alone in this election.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Tamil Nadu K Annamalai AIADMK
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B S MANI
    BJP must go alone unlike CONGRESS which is dependant for survival. BJP has capabilities.
    9 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp