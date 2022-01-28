Rift widens between AIADMK-BJP? Some leaders from saffron party want to go solo

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of senior leaders in the BJP’s State unit have suggested to the party high command that it should go it alone in the civic election. This is despite BJP State president K Annamalai making peace with the AIADMK by expressing regret for the caustic remarks against the party by BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran.

When asked how many key local body seats the BJP would be seeking in the AIADMK-led alliance, a senior leader, on anonymity, shot back: “Why should we make such request? At least for this election alone, the BJP should go it alone. Many senior leaders have expressed this view to the top leaders of the party. However, we will abide by the decision of the party leadership.”

Explaining the reasons for taking such a stand, the leader said: “The DMK-led alliance remains a political alliance whereas the AIADMK-led alliance remains an election-based alliance. The grassroots level cadre do not want to align with the AIADMK for this election.

There is no commonality on issues raised by both parties and there has been no coordination amongst them on key issues. Only seat-sharing remains.” The senior leader poured out his heart: “We are sure that the AIADMK votes do not get transferred to the BJP during elections. So, we want to strengthen our roots at least by going it alone in this election.”