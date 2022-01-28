TN college professors receive patent for unique heater box face mask

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Faculty members from St Joseph's College along with Annai College of Arts and Science and Prist University have received patent from the Government of India for designing a unique heater box face mask, which can reportedly effectively kill virus such as Covid-19 and other pathogens.

Developed by Dr Senthil Kumar of Department of Botany, St Joseph's College, Dr Mani Panangal of Department of Biotechnology, Annai College of Arts and Science, Dr R Arun Kumar, Dr Raju Ramasubbu and Dr A Bakrudeen Ali Ahmed of Prist University, the heater box face masks come in three layers, which can inactivate, block or destroy virus, and sterilise the air inwards and outwards for user's natural breathing.

On the invention, Dr Mani Panangal said, "The first layer contains a HEPA filter, which does effective blocking; the second contains distinct heating components which kills all viruses and the three has cooling components to allow users to freely breathe and regulate the air heat to atmospheric levels."

The mask will be powered by two USB storage batteries to provide effective protection for eight hours. The heating mask contains three distinct heating components, which can provide heat in 85, 83 and 75 degree Celsius, and the cooling component can cool off in 30, 28 and 27 degree Celsius.

Dr Senthil Kumar added, "The HEPA filters are usually used in laboratories to control virus. On top of this, the heating component can kill all the other strong viruses, which escape through the filters. Because of cooling fans, there will be no shortness of breath and it will make sure the users breathe comfortably."

According to the creators, the manufacturing cost of the face mask can take up to Rs 3,000 and it can be drastically reduced if produced on a large scale.

This is the second patent received by St Joseph's College, Tiruchy. The scientists on Thursday met the Principal of St Joseph's College, Dr M Arockiasamy Xavier SJ, and presented a copy of the patent certificate and explained the benefits of the product.