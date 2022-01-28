TN govt clarifies on disability rule for free travel in buses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid complaints that persons with disabilities are being ill-treated during bus travel, the transport department has clarified that PwDs are eligible for 75 per cent concession in ticket fare in all types of buses including point-to-point conductor-less services.

However, PwDs should carry Unique Disability ID card or National Disability Identity Certificate to avail free travel in ordinary buses. “Only persons with 40 per cent disabilities and above and their attendees are eligible for free travel in ordinary buses,” said a directive on Thursday from Transport Secretary K Gopal, who is also the ex-officio chairman of eight transport corporations. “A few incidents of persons demanding free travel under the pretext of being disabled have been reported in several places. The ambiguity has now been cleared,” said a transport official.

S Namburajan, a disability-rights activist said: “Indeed the decision deserves appreciation.These Unique ID cards are issued to those who have disabilities of 40 per cent and above. Hence, the government decision will not affect genuine beneficiaries.”

The transport department has said buses should be stopped at bus stops even if only a single PwD waits to board the vehicle. “The buses should be stopped at the exact place earmarked for stoppage,” the order says.

“The bus crew should behave politely with PwDs and their attendees throughout the trip. Conductors should make the appropriate signal to drivers to ensure the safety of PwDs while boarding and alighting,” added Gopal in the order.