S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the date for urban local body elections announced, it’s advantage DMK as it has mostly been a smooth sailing for the party till now. However, being the ruling party, the DMK will want to press home its advantage and register a clean sweep.

Local body representatives are the first point of contact for people with the ruling regime. They also play a role in ensuring that the government’s schemes reach people and having its own members at the grassroots level helps the ruling party in many ways.

The DMK government has gotten off to a strong start under Chief Minister MK Stalin. There have been no major issues and it has been accommodative of all sections in its decisions. It also swept the rural local body polls held in nine districts and the win was hailed as a ‘vote of confidence’ for the government.

The recent widespread rains did cause hardship and losses to people but the Chief Minister sent a strong message by being in the field on a daily basis. This election too could be an indicator of what people think about the government.

The Opposition did manage to raise a controversy over quality of Pongal gift items in certain areas but the government has quickly initiated action against erring officials and suppliers. Another issue the party will face is non-fulfilment of certain populist poll promises. The Rs 1,000 assistance to women family heads, education loan waiver, and the Rs 100 subsidy for domestic gas cylinders are some of them.

Even before the elections, the DMK leaders have to walk a tight rope in sharing seats within the players in a rainbow alliance. As even a small number of votes can swing results, the party’s first task will be accommodating all its allies.

MNM’s attempt to gain a footprint

The actor Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Neethi Maiam has been claiming that urban areas are its stronghold. With the elections now happening only for urban local bodies, this claim will be put to test. In the 2021 Assembly polls, the party secured only 3.43 per cent votes. Its performance in the rural local body polls in the nine districts was not very impressive as well. The party has taken the lead in announcing two sets of candidates and has started internal preparations by appointing eight zonal secretaries. Party sources say they are keen on sending a few representatives to local bodies. A few victories are a must for the party to expand its footprint in politics.