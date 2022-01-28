Two teenagers killed in Cuddalore building collapse

Bagalavan Perier B By

CUDDALORE: Two teenagers were killed after a dilapidated building collapsed in Cuddalore, while they were playing on Thursday afternoon. One other youngster was injured in the incident. According to a source from Thirupathiripuliyur police station, D Veerasekar (17) of Vandikuppam near Cuddalore, M Sudheesh Kumar (17) and T Bhuvanesh Kumar (17) of S Puthur village are Class 12 students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Vellakarai village.

On Thursday, they ventured into the dilapidated buildings behind Samathuvapuram in Vandikuppam, where 130 residential houses were built in 2013. An NGO had constructed these houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees and transpersons. However, the beneficiaries refused to reside there owing to various issues, including low-quality materials used for construction.

Suddenly, as the roof began caving in on them, the trio attempted to run out. But, they were trapped under the debris. Residents rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them. Meanwhile, rescue personnel from Cuddalore Fire Station and police rescued the unconscious trio.

“The youngsters were taken to the Government Hospital in Cuddalore, where Veerasegar and Sudeeshkumar were confirmed dead on arrival. Bhuvaneshkumar was shifted to JIPMER in Puducherry for treatment. His condition is currently serious,” said police.

A local from Cuddalore added the buildings were cracked and ready to collapse any time. Despite warnings, youngsters used to play there. A case was registered and inquiry is on.

CM grants Rs 2L solatium

Expressing grief over the death of the two boys, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday granted a solatium of two lakh each to the families of the boys. Around Rs 50,000 was granted to Bhuvanesh. The CM directed the district administration to provide special treatment to him at the Cuddalore GH