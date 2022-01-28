Virudhunagar: Woman stripped of saree, tied, beaten up after son elopes with neighbourhood girl

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar: A woman was beaten up, tied to a pole and stripped of her saree by a group of people here in Therkku therru in K Vagaikulam in Aruppukottai taluk allegedly after her son eloped with a girl who lives in the same area. Following the incident, Keela Paralachi police filed a case against 14 persons and arrested two.

The victim has been identified as R Meenakshi (45), wife of Ramachandran. Sources said the couple’s third son, R Sakthisiva (24) who works in a rice mill in Chennai, fell in love with a 19-year-old girl who resides in the same street and eloped with her on January 22, much to the shock of their parents.

Though the parents of both of them and their relatives searched for the duo extensively, they could not find them. “On Tuesday evening, a group led by the girl’s mother, M Sudha, barged into Meenakshi’s house dragged her out, stripped her and tied her to a pole before assaulting her with sticks. Later, others in the group also joined Sudha,” they said.