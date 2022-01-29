STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA to probe arrest of Lankan woman with fake passport

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over investigation of the case involving the arrest of a Sri Lankan woman with a fake Indian passport, in Chennai.

Published: 29th January 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Fake certificate

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over investigation of the case involving the arrest of a Sri Lankan woman with a fake Indian passport, in Chennai.

The officers are also looking into four others who have alleged ties with LTTE and possible funding to expand the activities of Tamil Tigers. The five suspects were identified as Letchumanan Mary Franciska, Kenniston Fernando, K Baskaran, Johnson Samuel and L Sellamuthu. Letchumanan Mary Franciska was arrested in Chennai airport in October, 2021.

According to the NIA FIR, the case is related to creating several Indian Passports by submitting forged documents and other Indian identity documents. The suspects also used those fake documents to withdraw money from Mumbai Fort branch of Indian Overseas Bank, and allegedly used them to further activities of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Apart from a section of UAPA, the NIA has slapped the suspects with the Passport and Foreigners Amendment act. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake passport Sri Lankan woman NIA LTTE
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp