Night traffic on tiger reserve road: Collector asked to talk to villagers

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday pushed for night traffic ban on Bannari-Dhimbam ghat road inside Sathyamangalam tiger reserve and directed the Erode Collector cum road transport authority to convene a meeting with stakeholders before February 18 to implement the ban order. The ghat road connects Bengaluru and Coimbatore.

The suggestion was made after it was brought to the notice of the division bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Satish Kumar that a notification had been issued on January 7, 2019, for banning the movement of commercial vehicles between 6pm and 6am and private four-wheelers from 9pm to 6pm on the road. But the notification, which was still in force, cannot be implemented due to opposition from locals, authorities told the court.

Taking cognizance, the bench asked the Erode Collector to immediately hold stakeholders meeting to find a solution. Justice Bharathidasan took the example of night traffic ban on Bandipur-Mudumalai stretch, which resulted in drastic drop in death of wildlife. The Karnataka High Court and the Supreme Court have upheld the decision to ban traffic at nights despite multiple pleas challenging the decision.

Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj, who was present during the videoconference hearing, said the night traffic ban is the only way to protect wildlife from being killed. All other solutions like limiting the vehicle’s speed are impossible to implement due to resource crunch and manpower shortage. Niraj has requested for a night ban on the entire 28-km ghat road stretch from Bannari to Karapallam, which is 14 km from Dhimbam.

Advocate SP Chokalingam, who is assisting the court, raised the issue of illegal resorts in Dhimbam area which is another major hurdle for wildlife movement and conservation. Chief Wildlife Warden also submitted that illegal resorts are a significant impediment for wildlife protection. For this, the bench asked Chokalingam to file a separate affidavit. The bench directed the collector to file the report by February 24 and posted the matter for further hearing to February 25.

‘Evict temple, God is present everywhere’

Chennai: According to Hindu mythology, God is omnipresent and Lord Vinayakar does not want a secluded/specific place for his divine presence. It is the fanatic who is the root cause of all problems that divide people in the name of religion, said the Madras High Court. The observations were made by a division bench consisting of justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bhartha Chakravarthy while dismissing a petition filed by S Periasamy, a trustee of Vinayakar Temple in Perambalur district, seeking to restrain Highways department from removing the temple. The bench said if the petitioner wants to facilitate worship of deities he can move the temple to his own land but in the garb of setting up a temple he cannot usurp highways property which is meant for public use irrespective of creed, caste and religion.