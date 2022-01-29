STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Order reserved on plea to transfer probe into Thanjavur girl’s suicide

He further pointed out the video was shot on January 17, two days prior to her death, but Muthuvel did not release it until the girl died.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday reserved orders on a petition filed by parents of the Class 12 student, who died by suicide in Thanjavur recently, seeking transfer of the investigation into her death to CBCID.

The Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) alleged P Muthuvel, the person who shot the video of the girl’s statement, in which she reportedly said she was forced to undergo religious conversion, did not cooperate with the police investigation despite court’s orders.

He further pointed out the video was shot on January 17, two days prior to her death, but Muthuvel did not release it until the girl died. He alleged, “It was a deliberate attempt to create problem.” The APP also submitted that the earlier directions issued by the court have been followed strictly by the police and the mobile phone, in which the video was taken, has been sent for forensic analysis. The experts have sought at least 15 days’ time to give their report, he added.

He also said that the police are probing into all angles. “The girl had made a call to the child helpline alleging she was being harassed by her parents. It is also being probed. A fair investigation is being conducted,” he said.

The counsel appearing for the girl’s father claimed the handwritten dying declaration obtained by a judicial magistrate was leaked to media. Meanwhile, the Provincial of Immaculate Heart of Mary Society, Sr Rosari, filed an impleading petition denying the allegations of the religious conversion bid by the school.

