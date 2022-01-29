STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu should cancel agreement with training centre under cloud: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani Ramadoss said Tamil Nadu police department has entered into an agreement with Appolo to train their family members in preparing for recruitment exams.

Published: 29th January 2022 02:09 PM

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: PMK leader and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to cancel the agreement the state police department has entered into with Appolo.

Ramadoss said the state police department has entered into an agreement with Appolo to train their family members in preparing for recruitment exams.

According to Ramadoss, the Appolo is connected with the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) recruitment scam in 2016 and the police had carried out search in the former's premises.

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin had issued a statement in 2020 to take action against Appolo.

Ramadoss said the agreement signed by the state police department may result in dilution of the charges against Appolo and it has to be cancelled by the state government.

